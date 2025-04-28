Forza Horizon 5 is on the PS5, so I no longer need an Xbox

Forza Horizon 5 is the entire reason I have an Xbox Series S. I'm not really a car guy in real life — if money, practicality and burning through fossil fuels were less of a concern, I'd get a fun hot hatch with a stick, for sure. I don't care about luxuries or exotics, and I drive a 12-year-old Prius C in real life. But Forza Horizon 5 so skillfully melds open-world exploration, intense competition and replayability while also letting me try out dozens of cars I've daydreamed about driving that it felt like a must-buy.

My colleague Jess Conditt's review of Forza Horizon 5 in 2021 pushed me over the edge. A couple months later, I got my hands on my first Xbox console and had put a startling amount of time into the game; I was far more addicted than I expected and having an absolute blast. In the three-plus years since, I have fallen off it a bit. It's not a daily or weekly play at this point, but there are definitely times where it gets its hooks back into me and I hit my favorite tracks, try different cars or dive into the weekly challenges.

And now, Forza Horizon 5 is available on the PS5, my preferred console. It's probably the biggest Xbox-born franchise to go cross-platform at this point and just the latest example of how Microsoft appears to be done thinking about "console exclusives." More broadly, the company has given plenty of signs that consoles that sit under your TV aren't its main priority — moving a high-profile game like Forza Horizon 5 is just another example.

It works for me, though, because it means I really don't need an Xbox anymore. I might keep it around for a bit, because I'm a pack rat and there are still a handful of titles on Game Pass I'd like to play at some point. But there are so few games that one needs an Xbox for at this point that I could dump it and really not miss much of a beat — there are already tons of games I'll never get around to without worrying about Game Pass.

And unsurprisingly, Forza Horizon 5 runs perfectly on the PS5. Everything that makes the game great on the Xbox shows up here, and I generally prefer the DualSense controller over the Xbox one. The triggers feel great for pumping the gas and brakes, and the haptic feedback is generally better too. I'm a little sad to give up all my progression on the Xbox version — specifically my garage full of cars I've earned over the last few years. But, it's also fun to start fresh and have a reason to unlock everything again and start fresh on the game's many missions.

Even though this game is three and a half years old, it's still worth picking up now. Developer Playground Games has been consistently adding new content, including the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure expansions from 2022 and 2023. And along with the PS5 launch, there's a new Horizon Realms feature (coming to all platforms) that rounds up 11 limited-time "evolving world" areas that were previously featured in seasonal updates. I'm not expecting much more in the way of major content updates at this point, but if you're new to the game on PS5 there is more than enough to keep you busy for a long time.

Playground Games

Visually, the game matches its Xbox Series X counterpart, with 60 FPS performance mode and 30 FPS graphics mode. It's an upgrade over the Series S version I've spent so much time with, as that console maxes out at 1440p, and there are graphical upgrades that go beyond just resolution. But Forza Horizon 5 is an absolutely gorgeous game regardless of what console you're playing on, and I'm not a pixel junkie. If you have the game already on an Xbox console, there's no real reason to buy it on the PS5 — unless you're looking to streamline how much is under your TV.

As it turns out, that's where I'm at right now. I need to cut back on my hoarding tendencies, and as much as I appreciate the tiny footprint of the Xbox Series S and the solid selection of Game Pass titles, I do not have unlimited space or time. I really appreciate what I got out of this little console over the years, but I don't think it's a stretch to say that 75 percent of the time I used the Series S as a Forza machine. But hey, Microsoft got its cash from me and I got years of enjoyment, so I'm not mad. I just hope if there's another Forza Horizon game in the future that it hits the PlayStation at the same time as the Xbox — assuming there still is a console called Xbox, that is.