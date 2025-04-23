Ghost of Yōtei comes to PS5 on October 2

The wait is (kind of) almost over. Ghost of Yōtei will be available for PS5 on October 2. This is a sequel to the 2020 hit Ghost of Tsushima and was first announced last year . It's a PS5 exclusive, as it's developed by Sony-owned Sucker Punch.

It doesn't follow the story of Ghost of Tsushima. Rather, it's an original adventure with new characters that's set in a new era. Ghost of Yōtei takes place in Hokkaido, Japan in the early 1600s. This is over 300 years after the events of the first game.

It's still an open-world adventure, though Sony promises "even more freedom and variety than in Ghost of Tsushima." For instance, you can hunt down the six big bads in whatever order you choose. There's a new trailer that reveals the basic story beats and some gameplay. It looks pretty darn fun.

Preorders will open up on May 2 at 10AM ET for those in the US. This being a modern console game, there are a few different editions to choose from. There's the Standard Edition, which is just the game, that costs $70. The Digital Deluxe Edition adds in-game bonuses, like armor, weapons and costumes. That one costs $80.

Sony

The Collector's Edition, which costs a whopping $250, comes with all of the aforementioned in-game items, but that's just the beginning. It also ships with physical items, like replicas of the protagonist's mask, katana and sash. Sony is calling this the best Collector's Edition it has ever produced. All preorders, no matter which edition, receive a "unique in-game mask" and a handful of PSN avatars.