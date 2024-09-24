Ghost of Yōtei is a Tsushima sequel coming to PS5 in 2025

The 2020 PlayStation hit Ghost of Tsushima is getting a sequel featuring a new protagonist, era and landscape. Ghost of Yōtei is heading to PlayStation 5 in 2025.

Ghost of Yōtei stars a new Ghost, Atsu, who's journeying through the lands at the base of Mount Yōtei in Ezo — modern-day Hokkaido — in 1603. This means the sequel is set 300 years after the events of Tsushima, which focused on the Mongol invasion of that region. In 1603, Yōtei was not under Japanese rule, and the debut trailer shows vast, untouched grasslands, snowy forests and sun-drenched ridges dotted with wildflowers, a strong breeze blowing through each scene. There's a distinct cowboy twang to the music in the trailer, particularly as Atsu interacts with wild horses. She also meets a wolf, which is neat.

On the PlayStation Blog, Sucker Punch noted that Yōtei wasn't home to organized samurai clans like those in Tsushima, and said this formed the basis of the sequel's new, original story.

This is the first game that Sucker Punch has built from the ground-up for PS5.

"We have massive sightlines that let you look far across the environment, whole new skies featuring twinkling stars and auroras, even more believable movement from wind on grass and vegetation, and more improvements we’ll share in the future," Sucker Punch communications manager Andrew Goldfarb said. "Our new setting also gives us the opportunity to introduce new mechanics, gameplay improvements, and even new weapons."