Here are all of the enhancements for Baldur’s Gate on PS5 Pro

Today’s the day. Those with an extra $700 can go pick up a shiny new PS5 Pro . There are already over 50 enhanced games to coincide with the console’s launch, and one of them is the exquisitely delightful Baldur’s Gate 3 . Developer Larian Studios just announced all of the various features available for those who are on the fence about Sony’s latest gadget.

The Quality and Performance modes have both been tweaked to “achieve crisp console visuals without sacrificing smooth performance.” Quality mode can now run at native 4K at 30 fps while Performance mode upscales 1440p to 2160p at 60 fps, thanks to Sony’s proprietary PSSR upscaling technology.

The company has also massively improved the split screen multiplayer experience, which might be worth the price of admission for some. Split screen mode will now allow players to choose from 30 fps or 60 fps, depending on if Quality or Performance mode is engaged.

This update for the PS5 Pro even includes some minor tweaks for the regular PS5 version of the game. For instance, Larian has fixed an issue that prevents people from downloading or subscribing to mods when loading into another player’s multiplayer game with mods enabled.

For the uninitiated, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a fantastic RPG that prioritizes player choice above all else. It’s as close a video game has ever come to duplicating the feeling of sitting at a table playing Dungeons and Dragons. Also, you can have sex with a bear.