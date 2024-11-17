iFixit’s PS5 Pro teardown reveals an easily replaceable CMOS battery

The iFixit teardown of the PS5 Pro is here, and while there isn’t all that much different going on from what we’ve seen with the PS5 and PS5 Slim in terms of repairability, Sony has made one notable change: in the Pro, it’s pretty easy to get to the CMOS battery. Whereas accessing this battery to replace it in the two previous PS5 models required a fair amount of work due to its placement beneath the main board, iFixit found that it’s right under the faceplates in the PS5 Pro and nestled behind a hatch that has just one screw.

That’s a nice improvement over the other PS5s, where “you’ve got to take apart almost the whole thing to change [the CMOS battery] out,” iFixit notes. Other than that, things look pretty familiar. That’s not to say the PS5 Pro itself doesn’t have excitement to offer — as our reviewers found, the PS5 Pro is an absolute beast of a console when it comes to performance. Less exciting though is its $700 price tag.