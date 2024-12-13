Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is a new sci-fi game from Naughty Dog

And now for something completely different. Naughty Dog is pivoting from post-apocalyptic fungal drama to interstellar sci-fi bounty hunting with its newest game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. The studio revealed its new title with a cinematic trailer at The Game Awards on Thursday.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet takes place thousands of years in the future and it stars bounty hunter Jordan A. Mun, played by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor Tati Gabrielle. Jordan finds herself stranded on the planet Sempiria, which has been cut off from the rest of the universe for more than 600 years. She's on a mission to escape Sempiria, but it looks like some vicious robots are going to get in her way.

The reveal trailer is gorgeous, even if it is just in-game cinematics. It shows glittering galaxies and Jordan being sassy with her superiors in a Porsche spaceship, all set to droning lo-fi tones and upbeat '80s tunes. Once the camera reaches the planet level, there's a huge, multi-armed robot with a glowing red sword. Jordan pulls out her own weapon and the fight is on.

This is the beginning of a new IP for Naughty Dog — it's the studio's first game that isn't Uncharted or The Last of Us since 2005. Game director and Naughty Dog studio head Neil Druckmann shared just a little more insight into the game's story on the PlayStation Blog:

"What we can tell you is that this game lives up to the Naughty Dog tradition of creating an emotional, character-driven epic journey. Our narrative goals are rivaled only by our gameplay ambitions. This will be the deepest gameplay in Naughty Dog's history, taking our learnings from our previous franchises and pushing them beyond anything we've ever done before."

The soundtrack for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is being handled by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (at least when it's not literally just Pet Shop Boys).

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is in development for PlayStation 5 and it doesn't have a release window yet.