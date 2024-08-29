It sure seems like the PS5 Pro will be announced in the next few weeks

The PS5 Pro will be announced in mid-September and will likely hit store shelves sometime during the holiday season, according to insider information published by VGC . The information was brought forth by a reliable Dealabs user called billbil-kun , who has a pretty good track record for leaking upcoming games and hardware.

Here’s what the leaker has laid out. Take all of this with a grain of salt, as it’s not coming from Sony. First of all, it’ll actually be called the PS5 Pro. This was assumed, based on the PS4 Pro, but we didn’t have any actual naming details. The user claims to have access to the packaging design, but didn’t feel comfortable sharing copyrighted images. Instead, they sketched out the packaging, as seen below.

Dealabs / billbil-kun

As you can see, the design is similar to the PS5 Slim, with a white colorway. We don’t know if it’ll be available in other colors beyond white. There looks to be three black stripes across the middle, which is a new design element. These stripes could double as cooling vents but, again, we just don't know.

The leaker also doesn’t know if the console will have a disc drive, though it has been theorized that it could ship without a drive in order to keep costs down. It’s equally unclear if there will be two versions of the PS5 Pro, one with a disc drive and a digital-only edition.

The report also indicates that the console will ship with the same standard DualSense controller that comes with the original PS5 and the PS5 Slim. The leaker, however, offers no information regarding internal specifications. In other words, we are still (mostly) in the dark about the “Pro” part of the PS5 Pro.

To that end, there have been other leaks that hint at the console’s power. Back in March, a YouTuber leaked official documentation from Sony that explained some of the console’s specifications. The document is believed to be legitimate by IGN and other sites, but the video has since been taken down at Sony's behest.

The video suggested that the forthcoming console will have the same CPU as the standard PS5, but that there will be a “High CPU Frequency Mode” that pushes the chipset by ten percent to 3.85GHz. It has also been indicated that the GPU will be powered by 33.5 teraflops versus the standard PS5’s 10.28 teraflops.

This doesn’t mean that the PS5 Pro will be three times better at rendering than the regular PS5. There have been recent changes in AMD’s architecture that make it difficult to directly compare teraflops between the PS5 and the PS5 Pro, as indicated by The Verge . The leak suggests a 45 percent uptick with rendering.

