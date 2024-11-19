Lorelei and the Laser Eyes makes its way to PS4 and PS5 on December 3

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is one of the most twisted, trippy, satisfying and deeply complex puzzle games to hit the market in years, and it's heading to a new platform. Lorelei and the Laser Eyes will debut on PlayStation 4 and PS5 on December 3, joining the game's existing versions on PC and Switch. PlayStation players, prepare yourselves for mind-bending riddles in a lonely hotel that exists outside of time.

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes comes from Swedish indie studio Simogo, which previously made Device 6, Year Walk and Sayonara Wild Hearts. Simogo is helmed by its two co-founders, Simon Flesser and Magnus “Gordon” Gardebäck, though they collaborate with other creators on each new project. Lorelei is published by Annapurna Interactive.

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes presents a dramatic mystery in a grayscale world shot through with red accents, glitching and bright like the player is watching everything play out on an old surveillance feed. Most of its puzzles require mind-numbing amounts of logic and deduction, though others are solvable by pure instinct, and both types are incredibly gratifying. At the same time, a current of quiet terror underpins every scene: The hotel grounds are filled with maze-faced phantoms, the remnants of unhinged artists, memories of death and ghostly children with owl faces. Simogo knows how to make a puzzle game that David Lynch would love.

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is one of the most innovative titles of 2024, and it's nominated in the Best Independent Game category at this year's Game Awards, alongside Animal Well, Balatro, Neva and UFO 50. That's an absolutely stacked category and Lorelei certainly deserves to be there.