No Man's Sky gets cross-platform saves and PS5 Pro enhancements

When No Man's Sky was launched in 2016, Hello Games made it available on the platforms available at the time, namely the PC, the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One. Over time, it was also released for the PS5, the Xbox Series X and S consoles, the Nintendo Switch, the PS VR1 and 2, as well as other virtual reality devices for computers. Now, the developer is rolling out cross-saves and cross-plays to all those platforms so fans can pick up from where they left off even if they switch devices.

Hello Games said adding the ability to transfer saves has been especially difficult for its team, since No Man's Sky players can spend thousands of hours exploring worlds and building elaborate bases. It likened cross-saves to moving houses — the "longer people have lived there the more complicated it is to move them," the developer explained. The company said it's been introducing the technology to the game little by little over the past six months to make it possible to launch the feature today. Players can link their accounts right now through the game's official cross-save page, but only a "subset of users" will see the option to select saves from multiple devices on the in-game save screen. The feature will be available to all players over the coming weeks.

In addition to giving players the ability to play the same game across platforms, Hello Games is also rolling out the enhanced version of No Man's Sky for the PlayStation 5 Pro, which is coming out today. The console's AI-powered tech called the "PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution" upscales the game to 4K at 60 fps, though players can choose to explore worlds in 8K resolution at 30 fps instead. This enhanced version also comes with improved lighting, ultra quality reflections and higher quality ambient occlusion in all modes. All those features are making their way to the PS VR2 headset, as well.