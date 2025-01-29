No Man's Sky update adds billions of stars and even more planets

No Man's Sky is back with Worlds Part II, expanding the universe in new ways as only games can. Hello Games, the studio behind No Man's Sky, has announced the release of its newest iteration and the billions of stars and trillions of planets added to its universe.

In a statement about the release, Sean Murray, founder of Hello Games, explained, "This allows us to push the boundaries of our engine and technology without changing the things people love about the game already. If you settled on your home planet with a beautiful base that you lovingly crafted, that is safe — but now there are new worlds to explore with a level of variety no one has seen before."

This shift includes the addition of Gas Giants, which Hello Games claims are up to 10 times bigger than any planets previously included in the game. The developers have also improved things under the sea, with better fishing and deep sea diving. Plus, the lighting should be better, with more detailed shadows, sharper sunlight and, of course, those shining starry skies.

Hello Games also says Worlds Part II offers quests that connect existing storylines and mysteries. A lot of this development comes from work on Hello Game's new fantasy game Light No Fire.