November's PS Plus Monthly Games include Ghostwire: Tokyo and Hot Wheels Unleashed 2

Sony has revealed the trio of games that all PlayStation Plus members can claim in November and keep in their library as long as they maintain their subscription. Arguably the most recognizable title of the bunch is Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5), an action-adventure game from former Bethesda studio Tango Gameworks.

Ghostwire: Tokyo, which debuted in early 2022, is a fairly well-reviewed first-person game that sees you battling supernatural forces in Japan's capital using an array of abilities. A sequel had been mooted before Bethesda owner Microsoft shut down Tango earlier this year. While Tango has found a second life after PUBG: Battlegrounds publisher Krafton snapped it up , it's unclear whether the Ghostwire: Tokyo franchise will continue into another game.

It's worth noting that the PC version of Ghostwire: Tokyo will be available to claim for free on the Epic Games Store starting Thursday as well. You'll have until next Thursday morning (November 7) to snag that.

PS Plus members can also claim Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged (PS4 and PS5) at no extra cost. It's a racing game, as you might expect. It includes a track editor, so you can create your own courses.

Last but not least is Death Note Killer Within (PS4 and PS5). This is a brand-new social deduction game for up to 10 people in which you can play as characters from the manga. It looks like a Death Note-flavored spin on games like Among Us.

You can claim all three of these titles between November 5 and December 2, so they could help keep your mind occupied while the general election results become clear. If you haven't yet snagged October's PS Plus Monthly Games — WWE 2K24, Dead Space and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! — you've got until November 4 to do so.