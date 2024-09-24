Palworld suddenly arrives on PS5

There have been murmurings for some time that Pocketpair was planning to bring Palworld, one of the biggest games of the year, to PlayStation 5. However, it was a bit of a surprise to find out during Sony's State of Play stream that the action-adventure game is available for the console today.

Palworld (which is often described as "Pokémon with guns") landed on Xbox and PC in Early Access in January and was an immediate hit, selling over a million copies in just eight hours. Within a month, it had reached more than 25 million players. According to Microsoft, it had the biggest ever debut for a third-party title on Game Pass.

However, it quickly emerged that The Pokémon Company was investigating Palworld. Fast forward eight months, and the company and Nintendo filed suit against Pocketpair.

"This lawsuit seeks an injunction against infringement and compensation for damages on the grounds that Palworld, a game developed and released by the Defendant, infringes multiple patent rights," Nintendo said after filing the suit last week. Pocketpair's CEO said the game "cleared legal reviews" and the studio said it would "begin the appropriate legal proceedings and investigations into the claims of patent infringement."

So it's not exactly ideal timing for Palworld to land on PS5. But hey, if you're willing to buy a game that could potentially be forced to shut down in a few months or years due to a lawsuit, you can now do that on your PlayStation.