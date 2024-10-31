PlayStation 5 faceplates aren't compatible with the PS5 Pro

Here’s a spot of bad news for those looking to upgrade to the forthcoming PS5 Pro. The console isn’t compatible with pre-existing PlayStation 5 faceplates, as reported by IGN and confirmed by Sony.

This is not entirely unexpected, given that the PS5 Pro is slightly thinner when compared to the original PS5. A Reddit user named Zrorro tried out some Cobalt blue plates on the PS5 Pro and concluded that the top plates don’t match because “while they're physically the same size, the teeth that connect to the system are [in] slightly different places. So you can't connect the top part.”

Sony confirmed the story, telling IGN that "PS5 console covers are not compatible with PS5 Pro." However, it’s not all bad news. The company is currently working on faceplates specifically for the expensive new console. It’s also highly likely that third-party accessory makers will come to the rescue sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, you’ll just have to make do with a plain-looking PS5 Pro. The console costs $700, so you probably won’t even have the money for any accessories immediately after making that purchase. The PS5 Pro will be available on November 7.