PlayStation Plus monthly games for May include Balatro and Ark: Survival Ascended

There are some cool games coming to PlayStation Plus in May , including one modern classic. This month's titles include the universally-beloved Balatro, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun and Ark: Survival Ascended. All three games will be available to PS Plus members beginning on May 6.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've likely heard of Balatro. It's sort of a sequel to poker and sort of a roguelike. It's also utterly hypnotic and addictive. I've yet to find a human who didn't become entranced by its simple and captivating gameplay. We have given this game lots of love , and with good reason. To play Balatro is to love Balatro and, over time, to start dreaming about insane combos. This is an absolute must-play for subscribers. It'll be available for both PS4 and PS5.

Ark: Survival Ascended is a remake of 2015's Ark: Survival Evolved that has been "reimagined from the ground-up with Unreal Engine 5." There's new graphics, a new physics system and tons of quality-of-life upgrades. This version includes access to all DLC, like Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, Ark Genesis Part 1 and Ark Genesis Part 2. It also allows for public online multiplayer for up to 70 players and local split-screen for two players. This one's only for PS5.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is a FPS set in the popular Warhammer universe . It boasts visuals inspired by classic shooters from the 1990s, with an eclectic arsenal of weapons to match. The levels are huge, the enemies are fun to mow down and the gameplay is speedy. What's not to like? It'll be playable on PS4 and PS5.

Now for some bad news. As new stuff comes to PS Plus, old games get shuttled to that farm upstate. Subscribers only have until May 5 to download titles like RoboCop: Rogue City and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker's Memory to their game libraries.