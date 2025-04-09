PS Portal's Cloud Streaming beta gets automatic pauses and screen captures

Today Sony is adding a bunch of new features to the PlayStation Portal's Cloud Streaming option. The beta platform is getting updates such as the ability to sort games by recently added, name in standard or reverse alphabetical order or release date.

Then there's the pause feature, which will stop the game if you open the PS Portal quick menu. Gameplay will also pause if you click the power button. Be warned, you will get disconnected from the cloud streaming session if more than 15 seconds go by without you unpausing it (clicking the power button again). Plus, you'll be paused if there's a system error message on your screen. However, these features don't work, as of yet, in multiplayer mode.

You're also going to have a clearer idea of when it's your turn to play. You will get an estimated wait time if the streamer server is full and then be put right into the game when you're up. Then there's the new create button, which takes a screenshot (when held down) or records a video of the game (when clicked twice). This media will stay in the PlayStation App library under captures for 14 days.

There's two more, minor, updates to Cloud Streaming. You'll now receive an inactivity notification after 10 minutes of no action, just letting you know that the session is about to end. Plus, there's a user feedback screen that will pop up at the end in case there's anything you want PlayStation to know.

Sony first announced the Cloud Streaming trial late last year and its available to all PlayStation Plus Premium members in beta. The experimental system lets you stream select games from PlayStation's servers, regardless of if you own a PS5.