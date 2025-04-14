PS5 prices are increasing across Europe, UK and Australia

Potential PS5 buyers in Europe, the UK, Australia and more will now need to fork over up to 100 more AUD, EUR and other local currencies for a console. Sony has announced a series of price hikes for the PS5, blaming "a backdrop of a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates." The company last raised PS5 prices across these markets in 2022.

Only the PS5 Digital Edition's cost changes in Europe and the UK. It will increase to €500 ($570) from €450 ($513) in Europe and to £430 ($567) from £390 ($514) in the UK.

Prices for the Digital Edition and PS5 with disc drive are rising significantly across the board. The Digital Edition is increasing to AUD $750 (USD $475) from AUD $650 (USD $412) in Australia. Meanwhile, in New Zealand, the PS5 with disc drive is now NZD $950 (USD $558), up from NZD $900. Those new prices go into effect immediately, so hopefully, you did some shopping over the weekend if you wanted a new PS5.

In contrast, Sony is reducing the cost of purchasing the add-on disc drive. Buyers will pay €80 in Europe (down from €120) and £70 in the UK, down from £100.