Skate Story is coming to PS5 as well as PC this year

Skate Story has been one of my most anticipated games ever since I first clapped eyes on it all the way back in 2020 , so it was great to get an update on it as part of Sony's annual PS Indie Day. It's been confirmed that the striking skateboarding adventure is coming to PS5, as well as PC. Publisher Devolver Digital plans to release it later this year.

Solo developer Sam Eng describes Skate Story as "a game about a demon made of glass who needs to skate the Underworld and consume The Moon to fulfill the devil's contract." To achieve that, you'll need to work your way through nine layers of hell. The only way to beat bosses is by skating fast and pulling off an array of dope tricks, which deal damage. There's a time limit on the boss battle against the Moon that's shown in the latest trailer — you only have until a song ends to defeat the celestial body.

There are more than 70 tricks for you to learn and improve, and you'll level up by completing skate trials. Other characters you'll encounter include a "pillowy demon who owns a laundromat" and a "jittery subway train" you can become pals with and then "experience poetry about the multilight of the Moon."

As odd as that all sounds, absolutely everything I've seen and heard about Skate Story has hit the right spot for me. I especially can't get enough of those visuals.