Sony announces PlayStation The Concert, a world tour starting in 2025

As a big soundtrack fan, I love any occasion in which musicians perform them live in concert. So, I'm excited that Sony has created PlayStation The Concert, a world tour featuring the scores from titles like The Last of Us, God of War, Ghost of Tsushima and Horizon. Previous video game concerts have included The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses, which ran from 2012 to 2017.

The announcement coincides with the 30th anniversary of PlayStation, with the production meant to reflect "30 years of making games that have not only captivated players but are celebrated for their breathtaking and immersive soundtracks too," Sid Shuman, senior director of Sony Interactive Entertainment Content Communications, stated in the release.

The tour will start on April 15, 2025 in Dublin before traveling to cities around Europe like Paris, Oslo, London and Budapest. There should also be stops in the US and other areas of the world, with Sony planning to take the concert to more than 200 locations. While the cities outside of Europe should be announced "soon," starting at 10AM ET tomorrow, October 16, you can use the early access code PLAYCONCERT24 to get tickets for the available dates.