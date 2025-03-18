Sony has a new first-party PlayStation studio led by CoD Zombies creator Jason Blundell

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sony has apparently formed a new first-party studio for PlayStation called Dark Outlaw Games, and it has already started hiring personnel for it. Jason Blundell, who worked on several Call of Duty titles under Treyarch and who's perhaps best known for co-creating CoD's Zombies mode, has revealed that he's heading up the studio in an interview with Jeff Gerstmann for his podcast. As for why Sony Interactive hasn't announced the new studio yet, Blundell said that they've been "working away in the shadows for a while" and that they'll "step out into the light" when they have something to talk about.

Presumably, that means Sony will make an official announcement once Dark Outlaw is ready to reveal its first game. Blundell didn't say if he and his team have already started developing their first title or if it even already has a project lined up. All he said was that the studio is currently "staffing up" and that he's "getting the team to gel, getting the ideas clicking right" and then testing them.

Blundell worked as a programmer and a producer for Activision before joining Treyarch to work on Call of Duty. For Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, he directed and produced the Career and Zombies experiences. Blundell left Treyarch in 2020 and founded Deviation Games, which he also left in 2022 before the studio shut down two years later. According to Dark Outlaw Games' LinkedIn account, the PlayStation studio was founded in 2024, is based in Los Angeles and has a team size between 11 and 50 persons.