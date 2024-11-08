Sony has sold 65 million PS5s

Just after launching the PlayStation 5 Pro, Sony revealed that it has sold 65.5 million PlayStation 5s as of the end of Q2 2024. While sales of the console dropped 1.1 million units from the same period last year (and are down 2 million units total in 2024), this was more than offset by game sales of 77.7 million units, up 14.9 percent from Q2 2023. Sony's monthly active PlayStation Network users remained at 116 million despite a big price bump late last year.

The net result? Revenue climbed by 9 percent and operating profit rose by a stellar 73 percent to 445.1 billion yen ($2.91 billion). Given those profits and the fact that the company has a new, more expensive (and probably more profitable) console ready for Christmas, Sony was bullish on the rest of its year, boosting its revenue forecast slightly.

A big part of Sony's game sales story is the success of the action RPG Black Myth: Wukong, which reportedly sold 20 million units in Q2 (including the PC version). Another high performer was the first party Astro Bot title, showing the power of hit games to sway sales.

Sony still has two quarters left in its fiscal year, which ends March 31. Upcoming first party titles expected prior to that include Assassin's Creed Shadow and Monster Hunter Wilds, both set for February 2025. However, Sony's fiscal 2025 starting in April could be a blockbuster with highly anticipated games like Ghost of Yotei, Death Stranding 2, DOOM: The Dark Ages and Grand Theft Auto VI arriving later next year.