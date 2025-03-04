Sony is streamlining its PlayStation beta programs with a single sign-up

Sony has run a number of PlayStation beta programs over the years, including one that lets folks try new PS5 features before they go live for everyone. The company is now making it easier to sign up for the chance to be invited to future beta tests as you'll only need to register once.

The creatively named Beta Program at PlayStation allows you to log your interest in beta tests for PS5 and PC games, new console features, PlayStation App updates and changes to the brand's website. You can sign up for the free initiative starting today , but there are a few provisos.

You'll need a PlayStation Network account that has a current email address (invites to betas will land in your inbox) and is in good standing. If your account has been suspended or it has other restrictions, you may be ineligible. In addition, you'll need to meet your region's legal age requirement and live in a part of the world where the program is actually available.

Signing up doesn't guarantee that you'll get access to a beta test since there's bound to be interest from more people than Sony is able to accommodate. You'll need to sign a nondisclosure agreement before taking part in a beta and there's no obligation to participate if you're invited to one.