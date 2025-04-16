Sony raises PlayStation Plus prices in Canada

Sony is jacking up PlayStation Plus prices in Canada. In an email to Engadget's Kris Holt, the company said the increase would apply to subscribers' first payments on or after June 24. The price hikes are now live on the PS Plus website for new Canadian subscribers. They vary depending on the tier and billing period but range from 12 to 22 percent higher than they were yesterday.

The new Canadian prices for PS Plus Premium are CA$25 monthly (up from $21), $69 for three months (from $60) and — yikes — $225 for a year (from $190). Meanwhile, Extra members will now pay $21 monthly (from $18), $56 for three months (from $50) and $190 annually (from $155). Finally, Essential subscribers' prices go up to $14 monthly (from $12), $35 for three months (from $30) and $110 annually (from $95).

Sony

Other countries saw (previously announced) price increases go into effect on Wednesday. These include — deep breath — Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay. So far, we haven't seen or heard of any US or UK price increases.

The company didn't mention the elephant in the room — tariffs — in its email, instead justifying the price increase in vague terms. "This is necessary to enable us to continue bringing you high-quality games and benefits," it stated.

But in a blog post last week announcing similar rate hikes in other countries, Sony perhaps hinted at the "T" word. "Like many businesses around the world, we continue to be impacted by global market conditions and will be adjusting our local prices for PlayStation Plus," Game Services Director Adam Michel wrote.