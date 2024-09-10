Sony raises PS5 DualSense controller prices by $5

You'll have to pay a bit more for a PS5 DualSense controller that you might be expecting if you're getting a new one. As IGN reports, Sony has raised the controllers' prices worldwide by $5, even in its own shop. The standard DualSense controllers in the basic colors will now cost you $75 instead of $70, while the more expensive metallic variants — sterling silver, cobalt blue and volcanic red — will set you back $80. Retailers selling the controllers have already changed their prices upon checking, including Amazon, Best Buy and Target. The new prices seem to have taken effect in other regions, as well, including the UK, EU countries and Australia.

Back in August, Sony raised PlayStation 5 prices in Japan by 19 percent due to "challenging economic decisions." The company didn't elaborate, but it is expecting fewer PS5 sales in 2025, even though the console is still outselling the Xbox Series X/S. It also raised the prices of PS5 accessories in Japan at the time, and now the rest of the world has followed suit.

Sony will hold an event today, September 10, for a PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation that will stream live on its YouTube channel starting at 11AM ET. It didn't say what the event is about, but all signs point towards the unveiling of the PS5 Pro. PS5's lead architect, Mark Cerny, will lead the event, which will focus on "PS5 and innovations in gaming technology." We'll be covering the presentation and let you know the latest PS5 news when it comes out.