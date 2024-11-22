Sony’s cloud streaming makes the PlayStation Portal far more useful

"At least give us true cloud gaming." That's what I asked for at the end of my PlayStation Portal review , a $200 device I ultimately found frustrating because it could only do one thing: Stream games from your PlayStation 5. A year later, Sony has finally answered my prayers . The company has started testing cloud streaming on the Portal for PlayStation Plus Premium members, giving them instant access to more than 120 PS5 titles. And for once, I've started to hate this thing a bit less.

After cloud streaming a bit of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Control and Demon's Souls, I have just one question for Sony: Why wasn't this on the PlayStation Portal when it launched a year ago? I was surprised to find that cloud streaming was far more reliable than the Portal's original PS5 remote play, which was (and remains) hit-or-miss. Sometimes it would work just great, giving me some precious Spider-Man 2 time on the couch, and sometimes it would just refuse to connect to the PS5 for no apparent reason. (And yes, I have a pretty solid gigabit internet setup and Wi-Fi 6 router.)

When I originally tested the PlayStation Portal, it failed my key criteria for testing consumer electronics: I simply couldn't trust it. But Sony's cloud streaming changes that. Now, I can just hit the Cloud Play button on the Portal, wait 15 to 20 seconds to launch the service, and wait another 20 seconds or so to boot up my game of choice. It's not exactly quick, but it's not too far off from the process of booting up your console and waiting for a game to load up.

While playing Control over the cloud, I was shocked by how clear and smooth it looked, with none of the latency I typically feel while streaming games. I also didn't see any of the video artifacts or lazy screen refreshing I sometimes encounter when playing cloud titles over Xbox Game Pass. Sony’s Gaikai acquisition ( along with OnLive ) from over a decade ago may finally be paying off!

Control ran at a smooth 60 fps in 1080p in its performance mode, and I had no trouble switching over to the ray-tracing filled 30 fps fidelity mode. I was also able to swap between quality settings in Miles Morales easily. I always opt for 60 fps when I can (that's one major reason I liked the PS5 Pro so much), so it was nice to see the Portal easily keeping up with that framerate. I spent 15 minutes swinging around Manhattan and tackling a few side missions, and it didn't feel that different from playing Spider-Man 2 in its full glory on the PS5 Pro.

As with most cloud services, though, your experience will be determined by your own internet connection and the load on Sony's servers. Xbox cloud streaming got noticeably worse as more users jumped on the future, and it's unclear if Sony can handle a similar demand. The Portal's cloud streaming is also limited to the 120+ PS5 games in the PS Plus Premium service. There are some notable titles like The Last of Us: Part 1 and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, but most of the entries are older and not nearly as compelling (unless you're really excited to play Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures). And while you can normally stream digital games you own over PS Plus, Sony says that feature isn’t available yet for the Portal. Still, it’s something that will likely pop up eventually.

While it's nice to see Sony bring over cloud streaming to the PlayStation Portal, it's a feature that will mostly appeal to people who already have the device and are PS Plus Premium members. You know, the true PlayStation loyalists. And naturally, streaming requires a decent internet connection to work properly, so I still wouldn't recommend the Portal as your best portable gaming option while traveling.

Devindra Hardawar for Engadget

Cloud play also doesn't fix my existing issues with the Portal. When I tried to compare it to Remote Play from the PS5 Pro on the Portal (above), it took me eight minutes to connect to the console. I eventually had to run downstairs, turn on the PS5 Pro manually and login for the Portal to work. So much for the convenience of remote play! Spider-Man 2 also looked worse in that mode, versus everything i saw over cloud streaming.

Funny enough, this week Microsoft also announced a major streaming upgrade for the Xbox: The ability to play games you actually own , instead of being limited to what's in the Game Pass library. That feature doesn't work for every title, but it includes things like Baldur's Gate III and Cyberpunk 2077. I didn't have many purchased Xbox titles to stream (I'm mostly a PC player these days), but I was able to easily stream the Final Fantasy II HD Pixel Remake via XBPlay on the Steam Deck.

Devindra Hardawar for Engadget

Forza Horizon 5 also looked decent over Xbox cloud streaming (above), but it was far from perfect. Text was fuzzy, textures weren't clear and artifacts constantly popped up as I raced around Mexico. It certainly didn't look as good as the games I saw on PlayStation Plus, or the higher-resolution streaming on services like NVIDIA's GeForce Now.

If anything, the combined news from Sony and Microsoft this week is a sign these companies should devote a bit more energy to cloud streaming. We've been hearing about this technology for more than a decade, but the console makers have been dragging their heels when it comes to deploying and promoting it. (Microsoft's recent "This is an Xbox" marketing campaign is a bit cringe, but it's also the sort of thing the company should have been shouting from the rooftops for years.)

With the rise of gaming handhelds, and the growing ambivalence towards expensive console hardware, cloud streaming has the potential to become far more useful. But to get there, Sony and Microsoft need to make more streaming leaps, instead of inconsistent steps forward.