Sony's first PS5 exclusive of 2025 is... The Last of Us
Just in case you haven't bought them enough times already.
Naughty Dog is back with yet another way for players to buy The Last of Us. The team announced a new bundle called The Last of Us Complete, which has the latest editions of both award-winning games for the PlayStation 5. This Complete edition runs $100 for the digital bundle, which is available now. A physical collector's edition can be pre-ordered now for $110, with availability expected on July 10.
The original 2013 game was remastered for the PS4 just a year after its release, then received a complete remake and rebrand as The Last of Us Part I for the PS5. Naughty Dog also moved pretty quick on the remaster of the 2020 sequel, pushing out the The Last of Us Part II Remastered . The Part II project was a $10 upgrade that included new content as well as new bells and whistles for the graphics, but the Part I remake displeased some fans with its $70 asking price.
The announcement of this new game bundle was timed to align nicely with the debut of the TV adaptation's , which premieres on April 13 and has already been confirmed for a . Between this new bundle being dubbed Complete and a recent with creator Neil Druckman, this does seem to squash any hopes fans might have had for the game to have a third installment. At least that means Complete really should be the last time you need to buy the titles. (At least, the last time until the PlayStation 6 arrives...)