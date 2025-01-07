Sony's latest PS5 Midnight Black accessories arrive next month

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Sony has announced the latest additions to its Midnight Black Collection for the PS5. The new accessories join existing Midnight Black Collection products, such as the Midnight Black PS5 console cover and DualSense wireless controller.

The most important accessories for the PS5 are the controllers, and there are three in this collection. They include the PlayStation Portal Midnight Black remote player and DualSense Edge Midnight Black. Both controllers cost $200.

Next, we have audio peripherals. The Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and Pulse Elite wireless headset will now come in Midnight Black. They cost $200 and $150, respectively. Both will come with a felt grey carrying case and necessary accessories.

These products are expected to be available on February 20, but pre-order access begins on January 16 at 10AM ET. Participating retailers will also begin pre-orders on that day, but the exact time depends on the region.