The PlayStation Network's services are down

It's not just you — the PlayStation Network is currently experiencing issues, kicking people off their matches and crashing games around the world. Based on Downdetector reports, the issue started shortly after 8PM Eastern time tonight, September 30. Sony Interactive Entertainment has yet to release a statement about the problem, but it has updated the PlayStation Network status page to show that several of its services are down.

Users can't sign in, create new accounts or edit their account details on the PS5, PS4, PS Vita and PS3. They can't do any account maintenance on the web either. Likewise, they can't stream games on the web or on any PlayStation console. They can't do any window shopping, as well: Users can't browse or search for games, redeem vouches, make any purchases or download previously purchased titles.

"We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," the company wrote in the status update. "Thank you for your patience."

Developing...