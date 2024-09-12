The PS5 is getting a more customizable home screen

Sony just released a PS5 system update that includes new options for customizing the home screen. The just-announced Welcome hub is basically a blank canvas that users can fill with various widgets that display console storage space, battery level for accessories, online friends, trophies and a lot more. It replaces the current Explore tab.

These widgets can be resized and arranged in various ways, adding another layer of customization. The background can also be changed, allowing players to choose from animated effects or screenshots. This is still a far cry (reference intended) from the kind of system-wide themes of the PS3/PS4 era, but it’s a start.

The PS5 Welcome hub starts rolling out to US customers today, though it’s a gradual release so it could take a few days to hit every console. Sony says other parts of the world will get the feature “over the coming weeks,” with Japan and Europe grabbing first dibs.

That’s not the only feature arriving with this latest system update. Sony’s also introducing personalized 3D audio profiles for headphones and earbuds, allowing players to make a variety of adjustments to better fit unique "hearing characteristics." This is in beta for now. There’s also adaptive charging for PS5 Slim and the forthcoming (and uber-expensive) PS5 Pro, in addition to the ability to enable remote play for individual users.

Sony also teased something that’s coming in the next few weeks. Soon, users will be able to share party voice chat links on any messaging or social media app. This means players will be able to invite people to join one of these chats even if they aren’t friends on the PlayStation Network.