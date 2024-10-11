Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered hits the PS4 and PS5 on February 14

It’s time to dust off a pair of pistols, as Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered releases for PS4 and PS5 on February 14, 2025. What better way to spend the next Valentine’s Day by foraging around caverns for loot?

These remasters boast updated visuals, though you can toggle to the old-school graphics to soak in the nostalgia. The same goes for controls. There are modern controls inspired by the newer entries in the series, but those retro inputs are just a toggle away.

The collection includes more than 150 trophies, which feature “nods to iconic moments from the series.” The photo mode from Tomb Raider I-III Remastered has also returned, allowing players to share “favorite moments and the beauty of the remastered environments with the community.”

It’s worth noting that the three games included in this collection were never referred to as numbered sequels. The remaster features Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness.

Crystal Dynamics and Eidos are behind these remasters, so this is the real deal. This is the team that made the aforementioned Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, which was well-reviewed .