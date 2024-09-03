Until Dawn remake studio lays off staffers before the game’s even out

The studio behind the upcoming PlayStation 5 and PC remaster of the PlayStation 4 survivor horror game Until Dawn has let go some of its staffers just a month before its release on October 4. Eurogamer reported the unfortunate news on Sunday, and Ballistic Moon confirmed the layoffs in a statement posted on its LinkedIn page on Labor Day, of all days.

“It is with deep regret and a heavy heart that we must make the tough decision to significantly scale down our team to secure the future of our studio,” the statement reads. “This comes after our development of Until Dawn for PS5 and PC.” Ballistic Moon did not state how many staffers were being cut, or what percentage of the team were let go.

Two former staffers broke the news on their social media accounts over the weekend. Former junior game designer Cassy Cornish and former technical designer Harry Williams posted news about their respective job losses on LinkedIn.

“Like many others in this wonderful but turbulent industry, I am sadly being made redundant from my role as a Junior Game Designer at Ballistic Moon,” Cornish wrote. “The team have been wonderful and I’m so excited for our game to release in October!”

Ballistic Moon is just one of the latest in a long line of game studio and tech company layoffs . Take-Two Interactive , the Behaviour (Dead By Daylight), Bungie (Destiny 2 and Marathon’s) and Humble Games have all seen staff cuts recently.

Eurogamer also reported on Monday that Rocksteady, the studio behind the iconic Batman Arkham games, reduced the size of its QA department from 33 to 15 employees over the past month following the disappointing release of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League; One of the laid-off employees was on a scheduled paternity leave.

