You can now customize PlayStation DualSense Edge controllers on PC
The firmware updater has new features and is now called PlayStation Accessories.
PC gamers who use Sony’s PlayStation controllers can now using an updated PlayStation Accessories app. This app used to be called “Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller” (a really long name).
Users can still use the app to update the controller’s firmware, which is necessary to ensure flawless operation. But the app also now lets DualSense Edge users adjust trigger deadzones, change layouts, modify stick sensitivity and alter controller vibration intensity. Naturally, you can swap between custom profiles for specific games on your PC for convenience.
While you can customize Sony’s more flexible and expensive , it’s currently not possible to do so for the standard DualSense controller. However, you can still use the app to update the firmware of both models. You can update both controllers using a USB or Bluetooth connection.
On a related note, Sony has been increasingly focused on the PC market, as it has brought major titles to PC (including God of War, The Last of Us Part I, Marvel’s Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn) in recent years. has also been live since early August, provided you shell out for an adapter.