You can now customize PlayStation DualSense Edge controllers on PC

PC gamers who use Sony’s PlayStation DualSense Edge controllers can now customize them using an updated PlayStation Accessories app. This app used to be called “Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller” (a really long name).

Users can still use the app to update the controller’s firmware, which is necessary to ensure flawless operation. But the app also now lets DualSense Edge users adjust trigger deadzones, change layouts, modify stick sensitivity and alter controller vibration intensity. Naturally, you can swap between custom profiles for specific games on your PC for convenience.

While you can customize Sony’s more flexible and expensive DualSense Edge wireless controller , it’s currently not possible to do so for the standard DualSense controller. However, you can still use the app to update the firmware of both models. You can update both controllers using a USB or Bluetooth connection.