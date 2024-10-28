You’ll get another chance to pre-order the retro-themed PS5 on Tuesday

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Sony says another round will be available on October 29 at noon ET.

You’re about to get another shot if you missed Sony’s brief pre-order window for its 30th anniversary PS5 console. The retro-themed hardware sold out in a flash on its initial September 26 pre-order period, leaving fans fuming at Sony’s predictably frustrating order process. An alert on Sony’s product page (via Kotaku) says the second go-round will happen on Tuesday, October 29, at noon ET.

The limited-edition consoles and accessories have a throwback skin reminiscent of the OG PlayStation, which launched in Japan in 1994. That includes a sleek gray color scheme that gives the old-school Playstation logo room to really pop.

Sony

The message (“Please check back on October 29th from 9 AM PDT”) only appears on the 30th Anniversary product pages for the $500 PS5 Slim Bundle and $80 DualSense controller. Unfortunately, no such message appears on the throwback PS5 Pro bundle or PlayStation Portal product pages.

Assuming only the Slim bundle is available, this will be your second (and perhaps last) chance to get the cheaper of the two consoles. It includes the digital (no disc drive!) PS5 Slim, a standard DualSense controller (also themed for the occasion), a retro cable connector housing, PlayStation-shaped cable ties and a vertical stand. Oh, and there are some extra goodies like a sticker, poster and PlayStation paperclip, which we can only imagine will be sold for three figures on eBay after the bundle arrives on November 21.