PUBG will get AI-powered NPCs

PUBG: Battlegrounds will add non-player characters powered by NVIDIA ACE generative AI. These PUBG Allies are being dubbed Co-Playable Characters, and they can have real-time conversations with a player about what's happening in a match. They can also adapt their strategies and gameplay to work with the player's style. Krafton, the battle royale's publisher, demoed this technology at CES 2025.

"We will continue to innovate user experiences by integrating CPC into our games and aim to establish it as a benchmark for the gaming industry," said Kangwook Lee, head of Krafton's deep learning division. Krafton will also publish upcoming life simulator inZOI, and had a CES demo of a CPC in that game as well.