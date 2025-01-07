CES 2025: Razer reveals Project Arielle, its first temperature-controlled gaming chair

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How are you ever going to improve your Elo if you can't stop shivering or sweating in your gaming seat? Razer's latest innovation is Project Arielle, a gaming chair that sports integrated temperature controls, plus the company's signature pretty lighting of course.

Evolved from the Fujin Pro, Razer's breathable mesh chair, Project Arielle uses a bladeless fan system to either warm up or cool down the entire frame. The side of the seat features a touchscreen control panel where you can change the three-speed fan settings and swap between warm and cool airflow. The edges of the seat and backrest have RGD lights that change dynamically from blue to red as the temperature changes, too. The bladeless fan is housed in a cylinder dangling off the base of the backrest like a little stubby tail, and a cable runs from this same area, connected to a sizable power brick.

Razer says Project Arielle can reduce the perceived temperature by 2 to 5 degrees C in dry environments, and its self-regulating, energy-efficient heater delivers warm air of up to 30 degrees C (86 degrees F).

Razer

In action, Project Arielle is surprisingly effective and quiet. I had a chance to experience — not just sit in — the chair at CES 2025, and it functioned even better than expected. With the warm setting engaged, I felt a breeze of heated air swirl around my head, neck and upper back, and the temperature change was tangible even in a hot room. The cool setting provided instant relief, with the airflow particularly noticeable along my back, neck and under my arms. The fan was noiseless in the demo room, which contained about a dozen people and a handful of laptops and PCs. I strained to hear the fan running in this environment, and even then, it was barely noticeable as a soft hum.

As someone who's always chilly, especially in sedentary situations, Project Arielle is an incredibly attractive chair. Instead of piling on sweatshirts and blankets to warm up my frozen bones, I'd be happy to just switch on the heating function and bask in the warm air. The cute lights certainly don't hurt, either.

Project Arielle is just a concept for now, but Razer has a pretty good track record when it comes to turning its experiments into actual products. Just look at the Project Esther haptic gaming cushion, which debuted at CES 2024 and then went on sale nine months later as the Razer Freyja.

Will Project Arielle help boost your rank or shave seconds off your speedrun? Maybe, maybe not. But it'll definitely keep you cozy while you try.