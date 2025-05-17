Remastered Eldritch terror, a fantasy life sim and other new indie games worth checking out

Indie games! They're rad, aren't they? We're keeping closer tabs on what's going on in that scene with our new weekly roundup. We've got a jam-packed edition for you this time with a little something for everyone, from lo-fi horror and Eldritch terror to cosy train dioramas and a vaporwave driving game.

Before we get started, a quick word on a recent game I enjoyed. Idle games aren't usually my kind of thing — I'd rather be actively doing things — but one I spotted on Itch.io offered some temporary respite from a virus I was dealing with. The DvD idle game from Cybo3D is all about watching a version of the classic DVD logo bouncing around your screen, buying upgrades and seeing numbers go up. Pleasantly relaxing stuff. I swear I even saw the logo go exactly into the corner a few times.

New releases

The Sinking City has a history that's even odder than some of the Eldritch horrors that lie within. Now, developer Frogwares has remastered its self-published detective thriller in Unreal Engine 5 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Existing owners get a free upgrade to The Sinking City Remastered, which Frogwares shadow dropped this week. Along with 4K textures, lighting upgrades and support for upscaling tech, there are quality-of-life enhancements, accessibility improvements and a photo mode.

Free-to-play fantasy adventure life sim Palia (which is what you might get if you smushed together Animal Crossing and World of Warcraft) landed on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S this week. It's been out on PC and Switch since 2023. There's a new free expansion for all platforms too.

If you've ever looked at a Grand Theft Auto game and been mildly interested before deciding a life of virtual crime is not for you, then The Precinct might be up your alley. In this action sandbox title from developer Fallen Tree Games and publisher Kwalee, you'll play as a rookie officer who tries to restore order in his city while trying to solve his father's murder. How very '80s!

Reviews have been mixed, but the art style is compelling and the isometric perspective with twin-stick controls make for an intriguing wrinkle. The Precinct is out now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Upcoming

Copycat, the debut game from the small team at Spoonful of Wonder, is another strong entry in the cat game canon. You play as a kitty who an elderly lady adopts from a shelter. Needless to say, things don't entirely go smoothly.

I enjoyed Copycat — which debuted on PC last year — and its short but affecting story. The game has already sold over 50,000 copies and it's now set to find a new audience. Copycat is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on May 29 for $15.

Folks who like last year's very good and creepy walking sim Pools but yearn for more intensity from their liminal space horror might be interested in Backrooms Level X. This one is a mazy first-person survival game that has puzzles, "oppressive soundscapes" and things watching from the shadows. Backrooms Level X, from publisher Firenut Games and solo developer José Manuel Conesa Hernández, will hit Steam on May 29 and consoles at a later date.

Okay, maybe horror's not your thing. Totally understandable. Perhaps what you'd rather do is chill out and build little railway dioramas without being beholden to timers or rules.

You can do just that in Islands & Trains, from developers Akos Makovics and Fabi Smith and publisher Future Friends Games. It's rolling onto Steam on May 29.

It's probably a little (okay, a lot) because of the laidback synthwave tune that soundtracks the trailer, but I'm into the whole aesthetic of Adrift. This is a "chill, offroad driving game" and it's the first title from both car mechanic turned game developer Stefan Kwak and co-publisher Secret Sauce.

Your goal is to transport a fragile energy core across an '80s-inspired, vaporwave landscape. Adrift is coming to Steam later this year and you can check out a demo now.

How about another Steam demo? One just dropped for Flick Shot Rogues from three-person studio Butter by the Fish and publisher Noodlecake. Turn-based tactics games usually aren't my cup of tea, but the gameplay here reminds me a bit of Subpar Pool, a game I love very much.

In this roguelike, you flick your character across the screen to damage opponents (or evade their attacks) and try to pull off combo moves. Getting the angles just right is as important as piecing together effective builds.

I fired up the demo and suddenly 50 minutes had vanished as my first run ended. Yep, I'm liking what Flick Shot Rogues is putting down. I can see myself sinking dozens of hours into this one after it lands on Steam later this year.

An open beta for Splitgate 2, the followup to the Portal-with-guns multiplayer arena shooter, starts on May 22. You'll be able to hop in on Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

A new trailer shows off the map creator tool, The Lab. You can build maps with up to 15 of your friends in real-time collaboration.

I'm sure plenty of folks who are into miniature wargaming and other types of tabletop games have wondered what it might be like to run their own store that sells such wares. And hey, guess what? You'll be able to get a taste of that in Tabletop Game Shop Sim from Knight Fever Games.

You'll do everything from deciding on the layout and managing finances to hosting game nights and playing with customers. This one's coming to Steam in 2025.

Let's close things out on another cozy note. We love a chill puzzle game around here and Umami might just fit the bill. The idea here is to fit wooden blocks together to create dioramas of food towers. This 3D puzzler from Mimmox will hit Steam later this year. A demo will be available during the Steam Next Fest in mid-June.