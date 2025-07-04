Resident Evil is getting a new mobile spin-off game

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Less than a month after Capcom's surprise announcement of the next Resident Evil game, another new entry has been confirmed. But before Resi fans get too wild with excitement, this one is a mobile spin-off for iOS and Android called Resident Evil Survival Unit. It's a strategy game that somehow fits into the broader universe, even if it's not clear how at this point.

We don't have a lot of concrete information at the moment, with the game set to be fully revealed in a showcase scheduled July 10 at 6pm ET, but we do know that it's being co-developed by Aniplex Inc and Korean developer Joycity. The latter is currently working on another strategy game called Disney Realm Breakers, with access to various Disney IP including Toy Story and The Incredibles. Joycity is also the studio behind Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War, a free-to-play real-time strategy game that has an average rating of 4.4 from 210 thousand reviews on the Google Play Store.

Strategy is clearly the studio's favored genre, then, and in its announcement message for Resident Evil Survival Unit it promises the game "expands the global fanbase of Resident Evil to mobile, allowing players to enjoy the world of the series with a new approach that is different from the existing series." It was also confirmed in a press release that the mobile game is being developed in close collaboration to "ensure authenticity and quality."

Resident Evil Requiem (the official name for what is technically Resident Evil 9) was announced back in June at SGF 25, and centers on a new character called Grace Ashcroft. For the first time in the series' history, both first-person and third-person gameplay perspectives will be an option from launch.