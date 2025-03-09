Retroid says it will accept limited Pocket Mini returns due to screen scaling issue

After months of Retroid Pocket Mini buyers reporting issues with the appearance of games when using shaders, Retroid has opened a new return window for people seeking a refund. But there are limitations. Per a screenshot shared by Retro Game Corps , the China-based company said in a Discord message that the return window will be open only from March 8 to March 14, only 200 overseas returns will be accepted and customers will have to pay for shipping. As consolation, the company is offering all owners "a $10 stackable coupon for the upcoming Retroid Flip2 and Retroid Classic."

Retroid released a statement about the RP Mini screen issue: - March 8-14 return window for those affected

- Returns capped to 200 units to limit a flood of returns for unrelated reasons

- Asking customer to pay return shipping

- $10 stackable coupon for all RP Mini customers pic.twitter.com/UpLN9rPL3a — Retro Game Corps (@RetroGameCorps) March 8, 2025

Retroid Pocket Mini owners have been trying to get to the bottom of the issue since shortly after the device's release last fall. As RetroHandhelds explains, "The shader issue is mostly only noticeable when specific CRT shaders are applied to older games. Users can expect to see misplaced scanlines, uneven pixels, or a slightly distorted image" in such cases. After much back and forth, the company recently said the issue can't be fixed, linking it to the screen driver, Discord screenshots shared by RetroHandhelds show.

Prior to the latest update from Retroid, some buyers said their return requests were denied. In the Discord message this weekend, the company said, "Please note that this is a large and costly endeavor for our team, and we expect a lot of return requests outside of screen-related issues." Further down, it added, "For users who do not heavily rely on CRT shaders or pixel grid effects, we encourage you to reserve this opportunity for those who genuinely need it."