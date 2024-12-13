RGG reveals a Virtua Fighter revival and a brawler set in the 1910s

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio delivered a meaty one-two punch at The Game Awards. First came the news that the Like A Dragon studio is behind a revival of the Virtua Fighter series. Not only that, but the forever-busy studio (which, you may recall, has a Like A Dragon spinoff coming in February) is also making a Like A Dragon-style game set in the 1910s.

The clip was mostly cinematic, but there was a brief clip of gameplay, which had swooshing, thudding sound effects that fans of the series may well appreciate. A few more details were revealed during a VF Direct stream shortly after The Game Awards concluded on Thursday night.

Shuju Utsumi, COO of publisher Sega, said that "this is the first time since 2006 that the original team will be back on" Virtua Fighter. That year was when Virtua Fighter 5, the last all-new entry in the series, was released (more on that momentarily).

Riichiro Yamada, the producer of the upcoming new entry, said that "constantly challenging the innovations and realities of the current day has always been a part of the series' DNA," and his team is continuing in that tradition. Their goal is to "make every aspect of it feel fresh and exciting." Akira and Stella are among the returning characters.

While you're waiting for this new title, you can check out Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. This is a PC port of Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, a remaster by RGG and Sega AM2. It's set to hit Steam on January 28 for $20, though there's a 20 percent discount if you pre-order. It includes 4K visuals and rollback netcode (a feature that predicts players' moves to mitigate network lag). An open beta test is running until December 17. A major update of Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown on PlayStation 4 just went live as well.

Like a good Virtua Fighter player, RGG just can't stay still. Another title from the studio was revealed at The Game Awards. For now, this one's called Project Century. It's not confirmed if this is a game that's officially in the Like A Dragon canon, but it sure looks like it is — albeit one that's set over a century ago.

Our protagonist is attacked by a few hoodlums in broad daylight in the middle of a busy street, before we see him battle various goons using crowbars and broken bottles. It's pretty, bloody and (typically for an RGG game) appears to be bustling with life.

Again, the trailer contained pre-alpha footage, so this game is likely a couple of years away. But there's plenty to look forward to for fans of RGG's work.

Update 12/13 12:48PM ET: Added more details about the Virtua Fighter projects.