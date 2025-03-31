Riot Games' League of Legends TCG is officially called Riftbound

Riot Games has unveiled new details for its upcoming tabletop game, called Riftbound – The League of Legends Trading Card Game. We first got a look at this TCG under the codename Project K in December. The latest trailer showed off new artwork for the cards, including fresh takes on the LoL characters that aren't just copies of their in-game champion portraits. The card UI has also gotten some extra polish compared with what was showed late last year.

The team at Riot has been incorporating player feedback into the game's first set, called Origins. This set will have more than 300 different cards, and familiar LoL champions including Jinx, Viktor and Lee Sin will star in pre-built decks for this inaugural set. For the serious collectors, there will also be secret rare versions of the champion cards with unique art.

In addition to the previously revealed multiplayer aspect, Riftbound offers a path for reaching fans who don't have experience in this card game genre. Riftbound will have a box called Proving Grounds where champions like Lux, Annie, Master Yi and Garen will help newer players to get acclimated to TCG basics.

The timeline for the Riftbound is also starting to firm up, with its China launch is scheduled for summer 2025. Some English speaking countries will also see the game arrive this year, but other markets will have to wait until 2026; the devs didn't specify which regions will be on which timeline.