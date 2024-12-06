Riot is making a physical League of Legends TCG, and it's not LoR

Riot just announced a trading card game (TCG) based on League of Legend s . It's called Project K and looks like a whole lot of fun. The cards look exquisitely-drawn and pull from IPs throughout the wider LoL universe, including the Netflix hit Arcane .

Project K is not a physical version of the pre-existing digital card game Legends of Runeterra, though it does use some characters and locations from that one. It's a brand-new thing that the creators say is designed "for everyone who loves card games, collecting and connecting with friends across the table."

To that end, there are multiple game modes to suit different types of players. Like many trading card games, players can form unique decks that encourage particular playstyles. For instance, a Jinx deck, from Arcane, is useful for causing "as much mayhem as possible." That's kind of her whole thing.

If this seems familiar, that's because Riot teased a card game for China earlier this year, called Rune Battleground . This looks like it could be the very same game, based on some of the art accompanying the back of the cards as seen in both trailers.

Now on to some bad news. Riot already has a publishing partner for China, but not in the rest of the world. It's currently looking for a US-based partner. This will likely delay the game's release a bit, though it's coming out in China early next year. Despite this hiccup, the company says it'll be opening up preorders for an Arcane Box Set of the game in the coming months.