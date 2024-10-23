Roblox to launch new child safety protocols next month

Roblox has adopted several new policies designed to give parents control over how their children use the sprawling online game platform. Bloomberg reported that the company has created a new type of parental account so that a guardian can oversee their kids' online activities and friends. Roblox is also now requiring parent permission for users under age 13 to access certain features. Users age 9 and younger will also need permission in order to access game modes with moderate violence or crude humor. The publication said these changes are slated to go into effect next month.

Concerns about safety for young players have been a recurring issue for Roblox. The platform faced a lawsuit claiming exploitation of a minor in 2022. Sony was reluctant to host the game on its hardware over questions of whether Roblox exposed children to inappropriate sexual content, and the same justification led to a ban in Turkey earlier this year. Hindenburg Research recently released an exposé about predatory behavior as well as misleading financial activity at Roblox (although that source has a shaky reputation of its own). An investigation by Bloomberg Businessweek found that at least two dozen people have been arrested by US law enforcement since 2018 for abusing or abducting child victims they met on Roblox.