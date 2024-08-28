Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland crawls out of its playpen on September 10

The Nickelodeon cartoon’s platformer game has an HD mode that looks like the show and an old-school 8-bit mode that looks like a NES game.

There are a ton of Rugrats games from early CD-ROM games to the Nintendo 64 but there’s never really been one that truly stood out on its own. The MIX Games, Wallride and Limited Run Games may have given us the definitive Rugrats game with Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland set for release on September 10 on Steam and both current and previous-gen consoles.

The new throwback Rugrats game was announced last year almost to the date. Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland looks like it was inspired by those classic NES platformers that fueled your childhood fun and frustration (funstration?). The game comes in two modes: HD mode featuring graphics that look just like the Nicktoon and a special 8-bit mode that looks like it came out on a throwback console.

You’ll be able to play as Tommy, Chuckie, Phil and Lil as you traverse the Pickles house. The babies are pretending that their homestead has transformed into their own video game, which may just be the most adorably meta thing ever.

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland can be played in solo or two-player co-op mode. Limited Run Games is also releasing the game on orange and classic gray NES cartridges but you missed your chance to buy one because they’ve already sold out.