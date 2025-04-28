Russian regulators are trying to seize assets related to World of Tanks

Top executives from World of Tanks studios Wargaming and Lesta Games could have their stakes in their respective companies seized by the Russian government, according to reports from Russian news organizations RIA and RBC. Wargaming is responsible for developing the worldwide version of World of Tanks, while Lesta is in charge of a separate Russian version.

Malik Khatazhaev, the head of Lesta Games, and Viktor Kisly, the head of Wargaming, are reportedly being accused of extremist activities by Russia's Prosecutor General (the country's equivalent of the US Attorney General) because of Wargaming's support of Ukraine, RIA reports. The Prosecutor General is looking to seize all of the executives' shares in their respective companies.

A Wargaming spokesperson sent Engadget the following statement: "Wargaming made a strategic exit from the Russian and Belarusian markets three years ago. The company disposed of its business in Russia and Belarus to the local management at zero cost and on a debt-free, cash-free basis, with no consideration to take it back. Wargaming doesn't have any assets or business interests in Russia and Belarus."

Development of World of Tanks was split in 2022 when Wargaming left its offices in Russia and Belarus, and transferred development of the Russian version of the game to Lesta Games. Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that same year. In response, Wargaming ran a campaign in World of Tanks raising money for medical aid in Ukraine in 2023. The Russian government has decided to interpret that pro-Ukrainian fundraising as anti-Russian extremist activity. Why Lesta Games is being accused of the same thing isn't entirely clear, but it is the company that's technically still under the Prosecutor General's jurisdiction.

Lesta Games commented on the reports in a company Telegram channel, according to RBC, writing, "The company works in full compliance with the legislation of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, so we have no grounds for any concerns or concealment of information. We have not violated anything and we have nothing to fear."

Update, April 29, 4:40PM ET: This story was updated to add comment from Wargaming, and clarify the relationship between Wargaming and Lesta Games.