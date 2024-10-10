Scrub down Shrek’s world in PowerWash Simulator

There are a ton of Shrek movies but not one of them have ever answered this question: Who cleans up the mess when the ogre and his various fairytale villains are done fighting? Square Enix’s PowerWash Simulator finally has an answer.

Dreamworks and Square Enix have teamed up to create the Shrek Special Pack DLC for PowerWash Simulator available now on all consoles and PC. The new pack adds a bunch of scenarios from the iconic animated films and some new armor and tools to help you scrub down the many layers of crud that have accumulated over Shrek’s world.

The new DLC pack comes with 5 new locations that need a good power washing. They include Shrek’s home swamp, the town of Duloc complete with that adorable wind-up information booth, the Fairy Godmother’s potion factory, the dragon’s lair and Hansel’s delectable Honeymoon Hideaway with the Shreks’ onion wedding carriage.

The Shrek Special Pack also offers a new campaign mode that takes you through the new scenes and grants you a new set of knight themed power washing armor and hoses. You’ll also receive messages from “some familiar faces,” maybe even the Muffin Man. (The Muffin Man!) Yes, the Muffin Man! (Actually, you probably won’t. He’s not really an ancillary character in the Shrek universe outside of the nursery rhyme reference from the first movie.)