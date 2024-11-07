Sega will delist a bunch of its classic games from major storefronts next month

Sega is delisting a bunch of its classic games for modern devices. The company posted an FAQ on its website (via Eurogamer), breaking down the Sega Classics games each platform will lose next month. The collection includes some of the publisher’s golden oldies, like Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe and Altered Beast.

Over 60 Sega Classics games will be delisted on Steam, Xbox, Switch and PlayStation on December 7 at 2:59PM ET. In addition to the above-mentioned titles, departing ones include (among many others) Virtua Fighter 2, Streets of Rage, the Golden Axe trilogy, Ecco the Dolphin and the most ’90s game ever, Toejam and Earl.

Sega

The Sega Genesis Classics bundle will also be delisted on Switch and PlayStation on the same day. However, the FAQ notes that “select individual classic titles” will still be playable with a Switch Online membership. And if you own any outgoing games (or snag them before the cutoff date), they’ll remain playable in your library. But don’t expect any bug fixes or other software updates moving forward.

Sega hasn’t stated a reason for delisting the games. But it’s a strange choice, given that the company is rebooting Crazy Taxi (as a multiplayer AAA game), Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe and Streets of Rage. Keeping their nostalgic forerunners available to spark memories for older players and introduce the franchises to younger gamers seems like a marketing opportunity that would have outweighed the potential confusion of listing multiple games with similar or identical titles.