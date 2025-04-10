Sifu dev's soccer game Rematch arrives June 19

Slocap's next game Rematch will be available on June 19. It'll cost $30 and will be playable on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The announcement was made at the The Triple-i Initiative indie showcase .

Rematch is a soccer title , which may seem surprising for the company that made the brawlers Sifu and Absolver . However, it looks to be an arcade-focused affair instead of a serious sim. There are both 5v5 and 4v4 matches and the action looks fast-paced.

There are no fouls, offsides or anything like that, as the title has been "designed for nonstop competitive play." The game even has a Rocket League-style boundary wall, so the ball never goes out of play. Rematch offers a number of quickplay modes to get started with and a variety of backdrops for matches. There's even an underwater field.