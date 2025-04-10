Sifu dev's soccer game Rematch arrives June 19
There's an open beta scheduled for April 18.
Slocap's next game Rematch will be available on June 19. It'll cost $30 and will be playable on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The announcement was made at the The Triple-i Initiative .
Rematch , which may seem surprising for the company that made the brawlers and . However, it looks to be an arcade-focused affair instead of a serious sim. There are both 5v5 and 4v4 matches and the action looks fast-paced.
There are no fouls, offsides or anything like that, as the title has been "designed for nonstop competitive play." The game even has a Rocket League-style boundary wall, so the ball never goes out of play. Rematch offers a number of quickplay modes to get started with and a variety of backdrops for matches. There's even an underwater field.
Preorders are already online and there's an set to kick off (get it?) on April 18. Players can register for this two-day event right now. There are also a couple of other editions of the game that cost extra. The Pro Edition costs $40, but allows people to play the game a few days early and offers cosmetic and gameplay upgrades. The Elite Edition includes the contents of the Pro Edition, but offers even more upgrades. These include sneakers to "give your footwork the dazzle it deserves." This version costs $50.