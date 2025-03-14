'Silent Hill f' trailer shows the game's beautiful backdrop and unsettling mood

It's been a while since Konami teased Silent Hill f, a mainline game in the franchise that's set in 1960s rural Japan instead of the titular town. Now, the publisher has released a full trailer for the much-awaited game at an online event livestreamed on YouTube. Konami's Motoi Okamoto, who's in charge of the Silent Hill franchise, said the theme of the game is finding "beauty in terror," which is common in Japanese horror. He explained that when something is too beautiful and perfect, it becomes deeply unsettling. Okamoto said the developers wanted to examine how the elements of beauty and terror can co-exist in a psychological horror story.

Indeed, the world of Silent Hill f is beautiful, even during moments that are supposed to be terrifying. It's set in the fictional town of Ebisugaoka based on the town of Kanayama, Gero in Gifu, which is mostly made up of mountains and forest. In the game, you play as high school student Shimizu Hinako who has to solve puzzles and confront monsters to survive after her hometown was consumed by a fog that transformed it into a grotesque copy of the real world. The game's setting was mostly imagined by Ryukishi07 known for the When They Cry visual novel horror and murder mystery series.

Silent Hill f doesn't have a release date yet, but it will be available on the Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games.