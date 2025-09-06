Silksong, smacking sticks and other new indie games worth checking out

Welcome to our latest recap of what's going on in the indie game space. Folks, it's here. You know it's here. So, we'll touch on it, but briefly. Some developers and publishers opted not to delay their games out of this week (others have done that to get some breathing space from you-know-what), so there are several other newcomers to highlight.

Before we get there, there's a sale worth mentioning on a PC storefront that does not offer Hollow Knight: Silksong. The Epic Games Store's End of Summer Sale is running until September 18 and there are some pretty solid deals. Cyberpunk 2077 is 65 percent off for the base game and 50 percent off for the ultimate edition, which includes the Phantom Liberty DLC (which is also 30 percent off for those who have the base game already).

Other discounts of note include Red Dead Redemption 2 (75 percent off), Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced (50 percent off), Assassin's Creed Shadows (33 percent off), The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition (80 percent) and Alan Wake 2 (70 percent off). A bunch of PlayStation games are on sale too, including Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (20 percent), The Last of Us Part 1 (50 percent), Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut (33 percent), God of War (60 percent off) and God of War Ragnarok (20 percent). You'll get 20 percent back in Epic Rewards on your purchases too.

The Epic Games Store offers totally free games every week (no need to have a subscription for those!), and the freebies tend to be for well-known games whenever there's a major sale on the store. Right now, you can pick up an all-timer in Monument Valley for exactly zero dollars. You have until 11AM ET on September 11 to claim the classic puzzle game. When that game cycles out, Epic Games will rotate three more titles into its lineup: Monument Valley 2, Ghostrunner 2 (which I enjoy very much but am terrible at) and a strategy game called The Battle of Polytopia. Again, you'll have a week to claim those.

Meanwhile, if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, there's usually a solid selection in the Prime Gaming library. Games you claim here are yours to keep forever, even if you don't maintain your Prime membership. Amazon offered up a particularly tasty one this week in the shape of Into The Breach, a hugely acclaimed strategy game, but there are plenty of others to check out. And speaking of games you can play right now...

New releases

Yes, Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally here. It's out on consoles and PC for $20 and it's included with Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. It's broken storefronts and probably some controllers that players have hurled at the wall after dying to a tough boss.

After a seven-year wait, Silksong is by some distance the highest-profile indie game to arrive in 2025 so far. Perhaps if we start mentioning another long-awaited game — say, Kingdom Hearts 4? Beyond Good and Evil 2? — it may arrive sooner rather than later. Or in, like, another five years.

I made a few attempts to play Hollow Knight, but bounced off quickly each time. I'll be sure to give Silksong a proper go, though.

It might be the case that Silksong isn't quite your thing. Never fear, there's lots of other new stuff from this week for you to dive into.

If a game pops up that reminds me of The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (aka the best game of all time) in terms of looks, I'm duty bound to mention it. Fortunately, Rogue Labyrinth seems like it could be fun to play too. This action-narrative roguelite from Tea Witch Games and publisher indie.io hit Steam this week. It usually costs $15, but it's 20 percent off with a limited-time launch discount.

Another thing that's very much in Rogue Labyrinth's favor is that your weapon is a smacking stick, which you can use to turn objects (including vanquished enemies) into projectiles. The combat is a blend of bullet-hell dodging and hack-and-slash action. Being a roguelike, there's randomization when it comes to things like the arenas, enemies and powers you'll encounter on each run. The game is also said to feature dynamic narrative systems and you'll forge alliances with other characters as you try to survive a lethal reality show.

Although so many other indie games scrambled to get out of the way of Silksong, Hirogami stuck to its September 3 release date. I had to chuckle when a press release with a title of "3D origami platformer Hirogami refuses to fold" hit my inbox last week. An easy pun, but I appreciated it.

Anyway, this is indeed a 3D platformer with an origami focus. You can flatten out your character into a sheet of paper so that a gust of wind can send you soaring to an elevated platform. You can transform into an armadillo to roll through enemies, an ape to explore treetops and a frog to jump higher. That seems like a real bananza of animal transformation options. Hirogami is available now on Steam, Epic Games Store and PS5.

Fling to the Finish has been out on PC for some time, and now this co-op platform racing game from SplitSide Games and publisher Daedalic Entertainment has swung over to consoles. You and a friend are tethered by an elastic rope that will inevitably snag on parts of the environment. But you can actually use this to your advantage to swing your teammate onto a ledge or send you both hurling through the air.

The obstacle-filled courses bring to mind Fall Guys, while the items that players can deploy to slow down race leaders remind me a bit of the Mario Kart games. Fling to the Finish does support solo play, as well as local and online multiplayer, where communication will be key (cross-play is available too). As was the case with Overcooked, you and your pal can play the game by sharing a single controller, which may make it easier to play the game in splitscreen if you're with a bunch of friends.

Jetrunner is an action platformer in the vein of Ghostrunner and Neon White from Riddlebit Software and publisher Curveball Games. The folks behind it say it has "a gameplay loop that can be best described as Trackmania meets Titanfall." So, there are lots of comparisons to make here. Ultimately, you'll be parkouring your way through various courses while shooting targets, hooking onto grapple points and looking for shortcuts.

Finding the optimal route — and, of course, actually completing it with as few errors as possible — is the path to climbing the global leaderboards. You can race against ghost replays of your previous runs for a clear visual comparison. In addition, there's a story mode that sees your character Nina (voiced by Sara Secora) trying to become a legendary jetrunner, with commentator Mick Acaster (Matthew Mercer) charting her progress. I'm digging the visuals here too.

Jetrunner is out now on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $20 (there's a 10 percent launch discount on Steam). There's a speedrun contest that's taking place until September 11 with a $2,000 prize pool. You can snag a share if you can complete all of the campaign levels in a row quickly enough in the marathon mode and stick to the rules. It also seems that the exodus of other games this week due to Silksong helped Jetrunner gain extra visibility on Steam.

Upcoming

A rhythm RPG in which you can use your own music and manually adjust the BPM is interesting enough. But add giant, repurposed mechs to the mix, and now we're really cookin'. In Steel Century Groove, you'll compete in robot dance battles as you try to claim a championship. These mechanical beasts were used in warfare long, long ago. Now they're just literal groove machines.

Steel Century Groove, which is from Sloth Gloss Games, is coming to Steam on January 28. A demo is available now, and your progress will carry over to the full game.

When I was assembling the list of games to include in this week's roundup, I left myself a single, two-word note about The Legend of Baboo: "big floof." The floof in question is the large, titular dog that accompanies human hero Sepehr in this third-person action adventure from Permanent Way and publisher Midwest Games.

You'll play as both characters as you take on enemies, solve puzzles and navigate treacherous lands. When you conquer bosses, you'll learn powerful magical attacks. Most importantly, you can zhush up Baboo with outfits and ornaments that you discover on your journey. He's the best boy and he deserves to look and feel good. It's also crucial to note that, as Sepehr, you can pet, ride and high-five Baboo.

A release date (or even a release window) has yet to be announced for The Legend of Baboo. It's coming to Steam, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Dreams of Another looks quite unlike any game I've seen before. It uses point cloud rendering tech for its remarkably pretty visuals. This fantasy exploration game from Q-Games (under the leadership of Baiyon, the director of PixelJunk Eden) is set in a dream-like world where you create the world by shooting at it.

Dreams of Another is coming to PS5, PS VR2 and Steam on October 9, and it might just prompt me to set up my VR headset again. A demo dropped this week on Steam, but it's only available until September 16.

Tombwater looks kinda rad. It's a 2D pixel-art Soulslike Western from Moth Atlas and publisher Midwest Games. The developers took (another?) leaf out of FromSoftware's playbook by pitting you against creepy eldritch horrors. This one is coming to Steam on November 12.

I always appreciate when a labor of love comes to fruition. Former Uber, MapQuest and Microsoft engineer John Lansing said that, nine years ago, "I built a Final Fantasy Tactics inspired football prototype, and 691 commits later I am proud to present the Fantasy Football Tactics Demo!" This is a turn-based RPG in which the aim is to outscore your opponents rather than taking them out in combat.

The demo hit Steam this week. There's no release date as yet for the full game.