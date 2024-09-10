Someone discovered a new cheat code for the 27-year-old Saturn port of Doom

The cheat code lets you see through walls but it doesn’t make this version of Doom any better.

The first-person shooter Doom has so many ports on so many different consoles and computers that modders have had to find new places to port the game like autonomous lawnmowers, digestive bacteria and even in Doom II itself.

One port that’s not nearly as popular or playable as the others is the Sega Saturn port that came out nearly four years after the game’s release. Gamespot’s Jeff Gerstmann called the Sega Saturn Doom port just about everything you can call a bad game without straying over the the boundaries of good taste: “completely worthless,” “drab,” “jerky,” “to be avoided at all costs.”

Bo, a self-described reverse engineer of Sega Saturn games, gave the Sega Saturn port of Doom another chance and he discovered a cheat code in the game that’s been laying dormant for more than a decade. He posted the secret cheat code he found on X.

Here's a cheat code for the Saturn version of DOOM that I think has gone unnoticed since 1997. Pause the game and press:

X, Right, B, Y, X, Right, B, Y



The walls will become semi-transparent. See the before/after pictures below! pic.twitter.com/iLRDwEr46M — Bo (Low Context Burning Rangers) (@memory_fallen) September 10, 2024

The button combination X, Right, B, Y, X, Right, B, Y gives you the ability to see through the walls of the Mars substation and even Hell. It’s too bad the game doesn’t have a cheat code that lets you see a better version of Doom.